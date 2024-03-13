Panchkula DCP holds surprise inspection

Panchkula, March 12
A day after taking charge of the office, Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik carried out a surprise check of all police branches at the administrative complex today. She inspected the arms licence branch and the smart card arm licence campaign launched by the Haryana Government. She said checks of police stations and posts would be carried out regularly.
She also checked the canteen premises for cleanliness.
DCP Kaushik instructed in-charges posted at the office to keep work for the welfare of the general public and to not keep work pending.
