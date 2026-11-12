DCP orders speedy arrests, recovery of money in pending property fraud cases in Panchkula

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrinder Singh has directed officers of the Economic Offences Wing-1 to expedite investigations into pending property and land fraud cases, ensure speedy arrests of accused and recover the money allegedly siphoned off from victims.

During an inspection of the wing in Sector 12 on Thursday, the DCP reviewed pending complaints and case files, particularly those unresolved for the past 18 months. He directed investigating officers to prioritise such cases and speed up investigations being handled by Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

He also reviewed the progress of individual investigations with the concerned ACP, branch in-charge and investigating officers, stressing that delays in action against accused and recovery of defrauded money should be addressed.

Later, Singh inspected the Kalka police station and reviewed its overall functioning, including the condition of weapons, seized vehicles, case property, record room and malkhana. He directed officials to maintain proper records and ensure effective management of police station premises.

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He also assessed the preparedness and efficiency of police personnel and interacted with them to hear their concerns, directing senior officers to take appropriate steps to address the issues raised.

The inspections are part of a drive initiated by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain to improve police accountability, streamline the functioning of police stations and expedite the disposal of pending cases.

Nain said regular inspections of police stations, police posts and other important units were being conducted to ensure effective, transparent and citizen-friendly policing. He directed officers to take every complaint seriously and ensure timely action.

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ACP Joginder Singh, Kalka SHO Inspector Ajit Singh and Economic Offences Wing-1 in-charge Tajinder Pal Singh, besides investigating officers and other staff members, were present during the inspection.