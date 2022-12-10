DC's fresh instructions for Mohali patwaris

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar today held a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department at the District Administrative Complex to review the progress of various works.

Talwar instructed all patwaris and kanungos of the district to be in their respective offices on working days from 9 am to 11 am. They have to mention in a register for what purpose they are leaving the office and also give a telephone number on which they will be available. The patwaris will visit their respective patwar circles one day a week. They should display their names and mobile numbers outside their respective offices so that the public does not face any kind of difficulty.

Instructions were also given that criminal cases and those of registration, division of inheritance, transfer without dispute, transfer with dispute, transfer of inheritance, etc, should be settled as soon as possible. The DC also told the officials to check the records of the patwaris from time to time so that there was no negligence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (J) Amaninder Kaur, Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, the District Revenue Officer and other officials were also present.