Dead rat found in ‘hostel food’

Mohali, November 7
Inmates of the boys’ hostel at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, here, were in for a shock when they found a dead rat in a container of “dal” on Saturday. The students made a video of the container with a dead rat, after which the incident came to light.
The college authorities said it was an unfortunate and one-off incident and steps had been taken immediately. The container was replaced and a thorough check of all food items was conducted at the mess, said an official.
