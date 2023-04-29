Deadline not complied with, HC seeks judicial officer's explanation

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a judicial officer’s explanation for not complying with, in letter and in spirit, its order fixing a three-month deadline for adjudicating a landlord-tenant matter. For the purpose of explanation, Justice Manoj Bajaj gave the officer time till May first week.

Justice Bajaj asserted the High Court, while remanding the case back to the appellate authority vide order dated November 29, 2022, granted three months for deciding afresh an appeal in the matter. But a request dated March 15 by the appellate authority was received seeking time extension.

Justice Bajaj asserted the court after hearing the counsel for the parties, however, found that the order dated November 29, 2022, was operative in the absence of any stay. As such, the three-month period ended on March 15. But the review application before the High Court came to be listed on February 27, when the three-month period was about to expire.

“Therefore, prima facie there does not appear any justification for adjourning the appeal on the ground of pendency of review application. A reading of the request letter dated March 15 by the presiding officer shows that the parties appeared before the appellate authority on December 15, 2022, and the appeal was adjourned to January 30. Again the case was adjourned to February 17. This, prima facie, shows that the appellate authority failed to pay attention to the timeframe contained in the order dated November 29, 2022,” Justice Bajaj observed.

Appearing before Justice Bajaj’s Bench during the course of hearing, petitioner-landlord’s counsel Divanshu Jain also pointed out that approximately Rs 1 crore deposited by tenants towards ‘mesne profits’ pursuant to the judgment of eviction dated March 11, 2015, passed by the UT Rent Controller was withdrawn by the tenants after the decision dated September 23, 2022, by the appellate authority.

Jain submitted that the appellate authority’s decision was set aside by the High Court on November 29, 2022. As such, the amount withdrawn by the tenants deserved to be remitted back before the appellate authority seized of the appeal.

Jain also produced zimni or interim orders to contend that the appellate authority was simply adjourning the appeal on the ground that the review application filed by the tenants was pending. The tenant’s counsel, in turn, stated that the amount earlier deposited as mesne profits and subsequently withdrawn by the applicant-tenants would be again deposited by May 2.