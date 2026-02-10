DT
Deadline to pay power bill extended

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
To ensure consumer convenience and address concerns regarding delayed receipt of electricity bills to few set of customers, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has extended the last date for bill payment from February 12 to February 17.

The extension aims to provide consumers with adequate time to complete their payments without inconvenience. Consumers may continue to use the same bill to make payments by accessing CPDL’s payment gateway through the official website, https://chandigarhpower.com.

