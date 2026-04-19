Dealer overcharges vehicle owner for replacing engine, fined Rs 20K

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an auto dealer to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 for not honouring the agreed estimate for replacing an engine. The panel has also directed the dealer to refund the customer’s Rs 36,453, the excess amount charged.

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The complainant, Giriraj, a resident of Manimajra, told the commission that he had purchased a TATA Ace Mega a few years ago. After some time, the vehicle started developing defects. Consequently, in August 2022, he took it to CMPL Motors Pvt. Limited, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, for inspection. The dealer advised Giriraj to replace the existing engine to rectify the defect.

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According to Giriraj, the dealer claimed that the new engine used the latest technology and was manufactured by Tata Motors Limited. He was also assured that the new engine would carry a warranty of six months and the cost of replacement would be Rs 77,000, after adjusting the value of the old engine.

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On August 30, 2022, the dealer took an advance of Rs30,000 from the complainant. After four days, the manager informed Giriraj that the engine had been replaced and asked him to pick up the vehicle. However, the dealer raised an invoice of Rs 1,13,453, instead of the earlier agreed amount of Rs 77,000. Giriraj protested the arbitrary increase and the non-adjustment of the old engine cost, but was compelled to pay the amount.

After using the vehicle for two days, it again developed issues. Despite repeated requests, the dealer failed to resolve the problems.

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After hearing the arguments, the commission said no written estimate or consent document had been placed on record by the dealer to justify deviation from the alleged agreed amount of Rs 77,000 to Rs 1,13,453.

The panel noted that the sudden escalation of price and failure to adjust the old engine value indicated lack of transparency and amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“However, full refund is not justified as the engine was installed and the vehicle was used. In view of this the dealer has been directed to refund Rs.36,453 to the complainant, along with interest @6 per cent per annum from the date of invoice,” it ordered, while also directing the dealer to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the complainant for harassment caused and to cover the litigation expenses.