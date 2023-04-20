Dealers seek removal of cap on registration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Federation of Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers has expressed its concerns about the rollout and working of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

In a representation to the UT Administration, the federation highlighted their grievances with regard to the policy. It has submitted that the policy to restrict the sale of non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh will have negative consequences to the local economy.

Limiting the sale of non-electric vehicles will impact these companies, potentially leading to job as well as financial losses to the local businesses. Furthermore, the restriction on non-electric vehicles will limit consumers’ choice and potentially lead to a monopoly in the market for EVs. EVs are still relatively expensive compared to non-electric vehicles, and not everyone can afford these.

By restricting the sale of non-electric vehicles, the city is essentially forcing people to switch to EVs before they are ready, potentially leaving them without a reliable means of transportation.

Moreover, it is unclear how the city plans to address the issue of charging infrastructure. EVs require charging stations. While the city has taken steps to increase the number of charging stations, there is still a significant shortage in many areas.

The federation reiterated that targets for new EV registration should be based on manufacturing, availability and demand of EVs in the market, rather than being set by the policy.

The federation demanded that the operative part of the EV policy imposing capping on the number of vehicles that can be registered be annulled as such it causes great harm and loss to the dealers concerned.