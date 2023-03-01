Deceased cop’s kin protest Mohali police inaction

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 28

The family members of a deceased cop today held a protest against the Mohali police over inaction against his ‘killers’. Sub-Inspector Bahadur Singh, 72, of Naraingarh Jhungian was beaten up, which led to his death on February 22.

Village residents, family members and elderly staged a protest outside the office of Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg and alleged that the police were colluding with the attackers. They warned that if the suspects were not arrested by the victim’s bhog ceremony on March 5, they would start a large-scale protest.

Bahadur Singh’s son Malkit Singh, brother Bant Singh and others gave a demand letter to the SSP, seeking fair action in the matter.

The family members alleged that Kulwinder Singh Kaku of Naraingarh Jhungian, along with his brother Harwinder Singh and five unidentified persons, had brutally attacked the cop with iron rod while he was taking a morning walk on January 4. Bahadur Singh was first admitted to the GMCH-32 and was shifted to Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, as his condition worsened. He died on February 22.

The Zirakpur police had registered a case against the suspects on the statement of Bahadur Singh on January 4. After his death, Section 302 was added to the case.