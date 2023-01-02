December witnesses 66% drop in Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 1
The UT witnessed only 13 cases of Covid-19 in the last month of 2022. This is a significant fall (nearly 66%) from 38 cases witnessed in November.
Recently, the UT Administration had mandated the RT-PCR test for all patients admitted to the Emergency wards and those admitted through OPDs in government hospitals. The positivity rate in the city in the last week stood at only 0.21 per cent. A mock drill was conducted in Chandigarh’s major hospitals in the last week of December.
Amid a surge in other countries and apprehension of rise in cases in the country, the Union Territory has reserved an isolation ward in both Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, with few beds.
Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, Chandigarh, says: “Despite an increase in testing in OPDs, the positivity rate has remained under control and the number of positive cases is not more than one or two. However, we are prepared for any eventuality if cases start to show a rapid increase. Residents are advised to take a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccination for protection from risk of infection.” Only 13.25 per cent of the city’s eligible population is currently vaccinated with a booster dose. Among children aged 15 to 18 years, 25 per cent have still not taken the second dose.
