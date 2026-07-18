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Home / Chandigarh / Decks cleared for setting up industrial park in Mohali

Decks cleared for setting up industrial park in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Inner city road in finance district
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The Department of Housing and Urban Development has declared 171 acres in Durali and Saneta villages here as the resettlement area for setting up an industrial park. The rehabilitation and resettlement scheme approved on May 8 gives the choice of annuity or one-time lump-sum payment of Rs 5 lakh to each affected family.

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It mandates resettlement allowance of Rs 50,000 to those whose livelihood is affected.

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“The stamp duty and other fee for the registration of land or house allotted to the affected family will be borne by the acquiring body. The loss of livelihood for farm labour will be compensated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013,” an official said.

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In lieu of houses constructed on the agricultural fields, the owners will be given plots in the developed sectors according to the relocation policy of the Punjab Government.

Similarly, 196.4 acres in Manakmajra, Nanumajra, Sohana and Sambhalki villages of Mohali have been declared as the resettlement area for setting up commercial infrastructure.

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A notification for this project was published through a Punjab Government gazette and on the GMADA website on March 9.

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