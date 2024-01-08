Declare mayoral polls, Congress urges Chandigarh Admn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The city Congress has appealed to the UT Administration to immediately declare mayoral elections as “the same have already been delayed”.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, alleged the BJP was putting pressure on the Administration to delay the polls as it was apprehending a defeat. He said the newly elected mayor would have very less time to serve the people of the city in the election year as soon the model code of conduct would come into force.

Moreover, the seat was reserved for the SC category this year and it would be gross injustice to the community to curtail the mayor’s tenure, he added.

Earlier, the city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) handed over a letter to Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, demanding early polls, alleging the BJP was trying to disrupt the process.

In the previous two elections under the current MC’s term, the BJP won as the Congress abstained from voting and the SAD staged a walkout. The saffron party has 15 votes (14 councillors and an ex officio member, i.e. MP), AAP 13, Congress seven and the SAD one in the MC House. Some councillors may change their loyalties before the polls as was witnessed last year.

Already, talks between the Congress and AAP for likely alliance for the polls hit a hurdle with the latter declining the grand old party's offer of support in lieu of AAP backing in the Chandigarh MP election.

Sources said AAP asked the Congress to support it for the post of Mayor in lieu of backing for Senior Dy Mayor and Dy Mayor. However, the Congress sought AAP's support for its MP candidate instead.

