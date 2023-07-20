Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

A fraudster, who is already declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in two cheating cases, has been arrested by the cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of the UT police for duping a woman of Rs 3.50 lakh.

The complainant, who runs a stationary business, had received a call from the accused, who placed an order. He sent a letter head of Sai Enterprises, Mani Majra, for the delivery of the order through WhatsApp.

The complainant got the items ordered by the accused loaded in an auto and shared the vehicle number with him.

The police said the accused collected the material from the auto driver before he could reach Mani Majra and told the latter that the payment would be sent to the complainant. The complainant found the letter head sent by the accused was fake.

The police were informed about the fraud. During investigation, the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar Luthra (62), a resident of ShivalikVihar, Nayagaon, was arrested. Some stationary items related to the case were also recovered from his possession.

The police said the accused was earlier declared a PO in 2016 in a cheating case registered against him at the Sector 36 police station in 2009, as well as in 2019 in a similar case registered in 2013 at the Sector 39 police station.

The accused had cheated many wholesale dealers.

