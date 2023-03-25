Decomposed body found at morcha site

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found at the Qaumi Insaf Morcha site near the YPS chowk today. The police said the body was found inside a tent after foul smell started emanating from it. The protesters informed the police this evening after which the body was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary. The police said the body was at least two-three days old. The police were investigating the matter.

“The exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report. The man appears to be in his 40s and is possibly from the Jagraon area. His family will confirm his identity,” said a senior police officer.

People from various parts of Punjab have been holding a protest at the YPS chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7. The protesters have pitched tents on the road near the chowk.

Following a violent clash with the police on February 8, seven protesters were booked by the UT police. The protesters are seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs”, besides justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.