Deepak Saxena claims badminton title

Chandigarh, February 18
Deepak Saxena defeated Haroon Rashid (21-17, 21-19) to win the men’s 45+ years title on the penultimate day of the Chandigarh State Masters Badminton Championship, being held under the aegis of the Chandigarh Badminton Association, today.
In a semi-final of the mixed doubles 35+ event, the pair of Pankaj and Manju defeated Arpan and Shweta (10-21, 21-16, 21-13). In the men’s doubles 45+ semis, Saxena and Rashid defeated Manu and Manoj (21-12, 21-5), while in the men’s singles 35+ event, Akash Sethi defeated Sumit (21-10, 21-14).
The pair of Sethi and Binny ousted Paras and Isha (21-17, 21-11) to enter the mixed doubles 35+ final, whereas in the women’s singles 35+ semis, Binny defeated Isha (21-4, 21-13).
