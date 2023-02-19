Deepak Saxena claims badminton title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Deepak Saxena defeated Haroon Rashid (21-17, 21-19) to win the men’s 45+ years title on the penultimate day of the Chandigarh State Masters Badminton Championship, being held under the aegis of the Chandigarh Badminton Association, today.

In a semi-final of the mixed doubles 35+ event, the pair of Pankaj and Manju defeated Arpan and Shweta (10-21, 21-16, 21-13). In the men’s doubles 45+ semis, Saxena and Rashid defeated Manu and Manoj (21-12, 21-5), while in the men’s singles 35+ event, Akash Sethi defeated Sumit (21-10, 21-14).

The pair of Sethi and Binny ousted Paras and Isha (21-17, 21-11) to enter the mixed doubles 35+ final, whereas in the women’s singles 35+ semis, Binny defeated Isha (21-4, 21-13).