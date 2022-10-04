Deepti Naval shares thoughts on psychology in theatre

Chandigarh, October 3
A psychology programme of Chitkara University was inaugurated by Deepti Naval, a renowned actor, director, writer, painter and photographer, along with psychodramatist Magdalene Jeyarathnam and handwriting analyst Rajesh Kothari.
A large number of students attended the event. Deepti shared her thoughts on the role of psychology in theatre. In her session, titled “Psychology and Theatre Saath Saath, Lamha Lamha with Deepti Naval’s memoir”, she talked about her life journey.
“The applied psychology programmes (Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts) aims at not only providing disciplinary knowledge but also empowering students with hands-on experience and skills pertaining to psychological testing, assessment and counselling,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.
