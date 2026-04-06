Defamation case: Chandigarh court allows exemption plea of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

A local court has allowed an application of the former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, for exempting him from appearing at the court pertaining to a defamation case on Monday.

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According to the exemption application, filed before the court through advocate Rajesh Kumar Rai, a large political rally of SAD is scheduled to be held at Malot Road, Bathinda.

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The presence of the applicant is highly essential and indispensable for the rally since a huge crowd is expected to be present.

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The applicant undertakes to appear before the court on the next date of hearing without failing.

The defamation case was filed by the spokesperson of a religious organization Akhand Kirtani Jatha, Rajinder Pal Singh, in January 2017 against Badal for allegedly making a statement in which he described the organisation as the “political face” of ‘Babbar Khalsa International’, a banned terrorist organisation.

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Sukhbir Badal allegedly issued the statement after Rajinder Pal Singh held a meeting with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

After hearing the arguments the court allowed his exemption application and adjourned the hearing in April 15, 2026.