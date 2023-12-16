Defaulters' list in place, Panchkula MC to seal premises

Panchkula, December 15

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to act tough against property tax defaulters. It has prepared a list of government and private defaulters. Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta said these defaulters owed over Rs 40 lakh in tax dues and the civic body would start sealing their properties from Monday. He said a letter had been sent to the police, seeking their cooperation in the drive.

The defaulters in the government sector include ITBP, Sector 30; Indian Institute of Soil Water Conservation, MDC; ITBP, Sector 29, Ramgarh; Water Treatment Plant, Sector 1; Police Colony, Sector 30; Horticulture Office, Sector 21; Golf Club, Sector 3; Shivalik Country Club, MDC, Sector 1; Red Bishop Tourist Complex, Sector 1; and Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3. The private property tax defaulters in the line of fire include Hotel North Park, Sector 32; The Fort Ramgarh; Haripur shop Nos. 45 to 49, Sector 4; Wah Delhi, Sector 5; and Working Women Hostel, Sector 10.

These were some defaulters who have been given notices by the corporation many times, but despite this, tax dues were not cleared. The commissioner said the corporation was going to act against big defaulters.

#Panchkula