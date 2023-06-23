Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Rs 5,500 fine on owners for violation

11,500 pets registered with MC

Sandeep Rana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

The provision for imposition of Rs 5,500 penalty on owners who let their pet dogs defecate in public spaces remains only on paper in the city owing to lack of proper enforcement. In the absence of any action by the city municipal corporation, violations are rampant, forcing residents to put up with foul smell, especially in public parks.

Pet peeve: Poop seldom scooped by owners Neighbourhood parks have become littering points for pet dogs; owners are seldom bothered about scooping the poop

Some parks have multiple entry points and lack signboards warning owners about fines for letting pets defecate in open

Residents complain of stink in parks, roads and public areas around houses, making it difficult to go out for a walk, they say

Civic body, which spends a lot of money on upkeep of these parks, chooses to turn a blind eye to the violation

Residents complain of stink caused by dog poop in some parks, roads and public areas around houses. It becomes quite difficult to go out for a walk, they say.

“Some of the small neighbourhood parks have become undeclared littering points for pet dogs. Owners do not hesitate in letting their pets defecate in the open. They are seldom bothered about scooping the poop. The MC, which spends a lot of money on upkeep of these parks, has chosen to turn a blind eye to the violation. People have stopped visiting these parks. What is the point in having parks when these remain out of bounds for public,” says Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 22-A.

Residents should Act responsibly We can surely impose penalties, but it is pet owners’ responsibility to scoop dog poop and keep area clean for other residents. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, general secretary, Social Welfare Society, Sector 18, says: “The MC had made the right decision by introducing hefty penalty on offenders, but what is the point in having the provisions when the violators are going scot-free. Dog owners should be encouraged to carry a poop scooper or a bag while taking their pets out. Littering in the open may also cause diseases.”

Besides, some parks have multiple entry points and lack any signboards warning dog owners about fines for letting pets defecate in the open.

However, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “We have put up boards outside several parks. While we can surely challan people and impose heavy penalties, it is the responsibility of pet owners to remove the dog poop and keep the area clean for other residents.”

Around 11,500 pet dogs are registered with the civic body. The MC House had in 2017 approved Rs 5,500 fine on owners taking their canines out to litter in public parks. Barring a few instances, the MC has seldom cracked the whip against violators.

A senior MC official says they usually issue challans based on complaints as there is lack of staff for early morning drives. “We are working on including latest provisions to the dog bylaws, following which we will be able to act on violations,” says the official.