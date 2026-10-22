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Home / Chandigarh / Defective washing machine, failed repairs leave Chandigarh store, service centre liable for refund

Defective washing machine, failed repairs leave Chandigarh store, service centre liable for refund

Commission orders 9 per cent annual interest on the refund and compensation for harassment and litigation expenses

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed LIQO Store, Sector 35, Chandigarh, and Reliance Digital Service Centre to refund 70 per cent of the purchase price of a defective washing machine, along with 9 per cent annual interest, to a city resident.

The commission also directed them to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, including litigation expenses.

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Saravjeet Kumar, a resident of Sector 43-A, Chandigarh, purchased a Hyundai washing machine from LIQO Store for Rs 13,000 on February 1, 2023. The machine was installed by representatives of Reliance Digital Service Centre.

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On March 2, 2023, the company informed Kumar that the warranty would expire on January 30, 2025, and offered an extended warranty until January 30, 2026, for Rs 989, which he paid.

Kumar claimed the washing machine subsequently developed defects. He lodged repeated complaints with the service centre, but despite assurances, the complaints were allegedly closed without the defects being rectified. He also personally approached the service centre in Kharar, but his grievance remained unattended.

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Kumar approached the commission seeking replacement of the washing machine or a refund of Rs 13,000, along with the Rs 989 paid for the extended warranty, interest, compensation and litigation expenses.

The opposite parties proceeded ex parte and did not contest the complaint.

The commission found deficiency in service. However, noting that the washing machine had remained in Kumar’s possession and use for a considerable period before the defects were reported, it ordered a refund equivalent to 70 per cent of the purchase price after deducting 30 per cent towards usage and depreciation.

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