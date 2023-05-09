Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays stone for cyber ops centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security (CenCOPS) here today.

The centre will be a state-of-the-art facility, first of its kind in India, which will enable police forces of the UT and the neighbouring states to solving complex cases of cybercrime and strengthening the cyber security.

It will have facilities for data analytics and predictive policing, evidence collection and advanced forensics, cyber security and cybercrime investigation, social media analytics and citizen outreach.

The project has been awarded to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on a nomination basis at an estimated cost of Rs 88 crore under the Cybercrime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme. It will be completed within six months.