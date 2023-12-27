Defunct Streetlights: Chandigarh MC, EESL officials to meet before ending upkeep pact

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Before going ahead with its plan to terminate a contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) maintaining streetlights in the city, officials of the local Municipal Corporation and the company are going to have a meeting over the issue of non-functional streetlights.

A senior official of the engineering wing told Chandigarh Tribune, “A meeting with their senior officials will be held where flaws in the maintenance of streetlights will be pointed out. Later, we may issue a notice regarding termination of the contract, we will have to face a challenge of finding an alternative arrangement for upkeep of streetlights.”

On the basis of a report received from the engineering wing about the “poor performance” by the agency, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had earlier given her nod to initiate the process of terminating the contract, but asked officials to explore alternative arrangement for maintenance.

As per the MC, the major issue with the agency was its centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS), which did not work as intended. Also, there was no timely and proper resolution of public complaints about non-functional lights.

However, denying all these findings, the EESL has claimed that all is well. It stated that complaints registered through both EESL and MC toll-free numbers and portals were attended to within the stipulated 48-hour span, barring a few instances due to technical and operational issues arising out of financial constraints due to pending payments.

It further claimed that there were 1,738 dysfunctional lights in the city. This meets the 95% & above glow rate agreed upon by both the parties in the Letter of Agreement (LoA). Additionally, a significant percentage of faulty streetlights do not fall under the purview of the EESL. Faults in cables, line or pole are to be rectified by the MC itself.

Denying any issues with its software, the EESL stated that there had been some technical issues with the CCMS software, and the concerned agency was working on it.

Company claims Rs 13 cr dues, civic body denies

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) maintaining streetlights in the city, claimed that the MC owed it nearly Rs 13 crore. This resulted in operational difficulties in terms of payment to vendors. The MC, however, claimed that the agency was paid as per the work delivered under the agreement.