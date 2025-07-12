DT
Home / Chandigarh / Delay in cleaning of Sirhind choe, drains leaves residents jittery

Delay in cleaning of Sirhind choe, drains leaves residents jittery

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of flood and overflowing drains having wreaked havoc with the life and property in Fatehgarh Sahib last year.
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:28 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Overgrown weed in the Sirhind Choe at Fatehgarh Sahib.
Amid the ongoing monsoon, the lack of proper cleanliness of the drains and choes passing through the district, to be properly undertaken by the irrigation department, has raised concerns among the residents.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of flood and overflowing drains having wreaked havoc with the life and property in Fatehgarh Sahib last year.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind said the government sanctioned the funds very later than expected and the work to clean the drains has since been initiated.

“Nearly 70 per cent of the work to clean the Sirhind Choe has been completed and the remaining work is underway on war footing,” she said, adding that the Fatehgarh Sahib Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is personally supervising the cleanliness work.

The irrigation department officials further said they have almost cleared the weed, elephant grass, silt, Sarkanda, carpet grass and other obstructions that choke up the smooth flow of water from Sirhind Choe, Patiala Ki Roa and all other drains passing through the district.

However, the people living in the colonies adjoining to the Sirhind Choe expressed apprehension that they suffered huge losses during the floods last year. They said the rain will get heavier in the coming days and the sewerage of the city should be completely cleaned.

The residents also urged the MLA and the DC to expedite the work.

