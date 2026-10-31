Delayed identification of rare gaucher disease poses challenges for patients: PGI

Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment of gaucher disease, delayed identification and barriers to sustained access to care continue to pose significant challenges for patients and their families, said Dr Inusha Panigrahi, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“Gaucher disease is a rare inherited metabolic disorder that can affect multiple organs, including spleen, liver and bones, with patients experiencing blood-related complications and impaired growth and deformities. Both children and adults can be affected,” Dr Panigarhi said.

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“Every year, October is marked as the International Gaucher Awareness Month that offers an important opportunity to bring greater attention to this condition, improve public understanding of rare diseases, and recognise the experiences of those living with them. Awareness amongst physicians and communities encourages timely diagnosis, access to appropriate treatment, and long-term support,” she added.

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On the importance of early diagnosis and sustained treatment, Dr Panigarhi said, “Gaucher disease results from a deficiency of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase, leading to the accumulation of certain fatty substances in cells. The symptoms and severity can vary considerably, making timely diagnosis, and specialised clinical evaluation particularly important. For children, delayed diagnosis and treatment can affect growth, development, and quality of life.”

“Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) has transformed the management of eligible patients with gaucher disease. By addressing the underlying enzyme deficiency, treatment with enzyme infusions can help manage disease manifestations and improve clinical outcomes. However, its benefits depend on appropriate clinical management and continuity of treatment,” Dr Panigarhi said.

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“Interruptions in therapy may lead to a recurrence or worsening of disease manifestations, including blood abnormalities, enlargement of the liver and spleen, and bone-related complications. The consequences can be particularly concerning for young patients, for whom disease progression may have lasting implications. Treatment decisions must therefore be guided by clinical need and sustainable treatment remains a key consideration,” she said.

“International Gaucher Awareness Month is a reminder that rare diseases require sustained attention throughout the year. Greater awareness can encourage earlier diagnosis, reduce stigma, and help families navigate the healthcare system. Equally important is ensuring that patients who have been diagnosed and initiated on treatment are not left without a viable pathway to continued treatment,” Dr Panigarhi said.

“Ultimately, progress in rare disease management must be measured not only by treatments available or diagnosed patients, but also by access to care and newer therapies,” she said.

“For people living with gaucher disease, awareness must translate into timely diagnosis, timely treatment, societal support and working towards sustainable system of care that puts patient needs first,” she added.