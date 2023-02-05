Delayed projects throw traffic out of gear in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 4

Commuters, especially office-goers, are at the receiving end due to the slow pace of construction work of projects on all three sides of Pinjore.

The work of the RUB construction on the Kalka-Pinjore railway track is going on at a snail’s pace for the past few years, while the work of the ROB being constructed over the Pinjore-Baddi railway track has been stopped.

The condition of a narrow road passing through the Pinjore’s main market is such that large vehicles cannot cross each other easily. In case a vehicle breaks down, there is a massive jam on both sides of the road.

More than 34,000 small and big vehicles heading towards industrial areas in Baddi and Parwanoo pass through Pinjore in a day. Sometimes it becomes difficult for heavily loaded large vehicles to cross the narrow road in the market.

Advocate Vijay Bansal, president and former chairman of Shivalik Vikas Manch, said the slow pace of construction work on all three sides of the town was the biggest reason for the jam.

Bansal said the construction of the Surajpur-Sukhomajri bypass was underway for the past six years.

The foundation stone of the bypass project was laid on May 1, 2017. The work started on December 12, 2017, and the project was to be completed by December 11, 2019.

Jaideep Singla, the contractor, said the project had to be completed by August this year. Once the bypass was thrown open to public, 90 per cent of heavy vehicles currently plying through Pinjore would not enter the town, he added.

Bansal said the work of RUB on the Pinjore-Kalka section was hit due to repeated objections raised by shopkeepers during the past three years. Sewerage and water lines had not been shifted by the Public Health Department. Electricity poles were to be shifted too.