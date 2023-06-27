Delegation from UK arrives in Chandigarh to discuss sustainable development

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A delegation from Milton Keynes City Council, UK, led by councillor Peter Marland, arrived in Chandigarh today as part of the ongoing UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) project.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal and his team received the team at the Chandigarh Secretariat. The delegation’s visit aims to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration between the two cities, which are actively engaged in promoting sustainable and low-carbon mobility solutions.

A knowledge exchange session was held at the Chandigarh Secretariat, where Brian Mathews told about the efforts undertaken by Milton Keynes City Council in promoting low-carbon mobility. Later, Pradhuman Singh, Director of Transport, informed about the sustainable mobility practices adopted by the city of Chandigarh.

The delegation also visited prominent locations in Chandigarh, including the Integrated Command & Control Centre in Sector 17. The knowledge exchange sessions with the delegation will continue on June 27, followed by a wrap-Up meeting on June 28.