DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Delegation meets CJI over legal aid defence counsel system

Delegation meets CJI over legal aid defence counsel system

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana today led a delegation of Bar leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh to meet Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, and Justice Vikram Nath, Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), at the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing concerns on the legal aid defence counsel system (LADCS).

Advertisement

During the meeting, members of the Bar Council and representatives of various Bar associations placed before the Chief Justice of India and the Executive Chairman, NALSA, the serious concerns of the legal fraternity regarding the adverse impact of the existing LADCS framework on the independent Bar.

Advertisement

The delegation reiterated the resolutions earlier adopted by the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana seeking review and restructuring of the scheme in the larger interest of both the legal profession and access to justice.

Advertisement

Suvir Sidhu, member of the Bar Council of India, said that Chief Justice of India patiently heard the delegation. He said that Chief Justice assured that no fresh appointments of legal aid defence counsel would be made after September. It was further announced that the allocation of legal aid cases would thereafter be done by the District & Sessions Judges to members of the Bar in consultation with the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana and the Bar Associations concerned, until a new framework is put in place.

The Chief Justice of India also indicated that a fresh scheme would be formulated after due consultation, balancing the interests of the legal fraternity while ensuring effective and accessible legal aid for the public.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts