Delegation meets CJI over legal aid defence counsel system

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana today led a delegation of Bar leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh to meet Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, and Justice Vikram Nath, Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), at the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing concerns on the legal aid defence counsel system (LADCS).

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During the meeting, members of the Bar Council and representatives of various Bar associations placed before the Chief Justice of India and the Executive Chairman, NALSA, the serious concerns of the legal fraternity regarding the adverse impact of the existing LADCS framework on the independent Bar.

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The delegation reiterated the resolutions earlier adopted by the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana seeking review and restructuring of the scheme in the larger interest of both the legal profession and access to justice.

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Suvir Sidhu, member of the Bar Council of India, said that Chief Justice of India patiently heard the delegation. He said that Chief Justice assured that no fresh appointments of legal aid defence counsel would be made after September. It was further announced that the allocation of legal aid cases would thereafter be done by the District & Sessions Judges to members of the Bar in consultation with the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana and the Bar Associations concerned, until a new framework is put in place.

The Chief Justice of India also indicated that a fresh scheme would be formulated after due consultation, balancing the interests of the legal fraternity while ensuring effective and accessible legal aid for the public.