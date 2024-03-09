Delegation of IAS officers visits Chandigarh municipal corporation projects

Chandigarh, March 8
A delegation of 16 IAS officers, led by D Varma, visited the city to study the local municipal corporation’s best practices in waste management.
The team toured the Pink MRF, observed waste segregation and visited the newly constructed state-of-the-art composting plant with a capacity of 300 TPD at Dadu Majra. They explored the pre-sorting area, trommels for sifting dry waste from wet and sheds for windrow composting.
Additionally, the delegates visited the horticulture waste plant to learn about the mechanism that transforms waste into valuable resources. Insights were gained into the C&D waste plant producing tiles, bricks and pavers.
