Home / Chandigarh / Delhi-based officer to hold addl charge of debts recovery tribunal

Delhi-based officer to hold addl charge of debts recovery tribunal

High Court informed of the development

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
A Delhi-based presiding officer has been given additional charge of debts recovery tribunal (DRT-II), Chandigarh, ensuring that at least one of the three DRTs in the city will continue to function for the time being. The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed of the development today.

The submission effectively averts, for now, a complete shutdown of the tribunal system in the region. Taking note of the submissions, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, at the same time, stressed the need for a regular incumbent, while flagging the temporary nature of the arrangement.

Appearing for the Union of India, Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain placed before the Division Bench an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), giving additional charge of the presiding officer’s post at DRT-II, Chandigarh, to Shiv Kumar-I, presiding officer of DRT-3, Delhi, for six months.

The formal order said the arrangement would be for six months from February 14, or till a regular officer joined or until further orders — whichever was earlier. The same order also said that Pravas Kumar Singh, presiding officer of DRT, Lucknow, had been given the additional charge of DRT, Ranchi. This was for six months from December 29, 2025, or till a regular officer joined, or until further orders — whichever was earlier.

Jain stated that the extension order was issued at 11:30 pm on February 24. “This time they have given it to the officer in Delhi because one officer (here) is retiring on March 31.” Chief Justice Nagu, in turn, observed: “After six months, you’ll have to repeat it.”

Referring to the need for having in place a regular system, senior advocate Anand Chhibbar appreciated Jain’s efforts in getting things done, but added handing over additional change to an officer in Delhi would have its own problems, including shifting of entire record to the Capital.

The development assumes significance in view of the earlier apprehension that all three Chandigarh DRTs — catering to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the UT — can be rendered non-functional, with two already without presiding officers and the third set to fall vacant in March. With the ACC’s latest approval, DRT-II will continue to function under additional charge.

Senior advocate Chhibbar had previously cautioned that 70 to 100 matters were listed daily before the DRTs, with 30 to 40 involving urgency.

