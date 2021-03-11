Delhi Dy CM Sisodia visits Mohali facility

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 17

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5 here this morning.

Sisodia arrived at the Chandigarh airport and headed towards Mohali with Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. He had a brief stay at the clinic and met some patients there before leaving for Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sisodia later left for Shimla.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, who was attending a meeting with the administration officials during the Delhi Deputy CM’s visit, said Sisodia had expressed a desire to see the newly opened clinic in Mohali.