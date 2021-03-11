Delhi Dy CM Sisodia visits Mohali facility

Mohali, August 17
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5 here this morning.
Sisodia arrived at the Chandigarh airport and headed towards Mohali with Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. He had a brief stay at the clinic and met some patients there before leaving for Chandigarh.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sisodia later left for Shimla.
Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, who was attending a meeting with the administration officials during the Delhi Deputy CM’s visit, said Sisodia had expressed a desire to see the newly opened clinic in Mohali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...