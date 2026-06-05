Delhi L-G Sandhu calls for skill-oriented education

Newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu received a warm welcome from the All India Services officers posted in Chandigarh at a dinner reception held in his honour at the UT Guest House here on Thursday evening.

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Addressing a select gathering of serving and retired bureaucrats, senior officers and prominent citizens of the region, Sandhu stressed that education remained the cornerstone of societal progress, but it must be aligned with skill development to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

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“Education alone is not enough. Degrees without employable skills have limited value. Our focus should be on creating a skilled and empowered workforce capable of meeting future challenges,” he said.

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Recalling the history behind the creation of Chandigarh and his long association with the city and the region, Sandhu said Chandigarh has emerged as an important educational hub but its institutions need continuous upgrade with greater emphasis on skill-based learning.

He also paid tribute to his grandfather, Teja Singh Samundri, the iconic Sikh leader, freedom fighter and a key figure of the Gurdwara Reform Movement, recalling his contribution towards promoting education and social reforms.

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Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, Sandhu noted that nearly half of the country’s population is below the age of 30 and said the nation’s future prosperity would depend on how effectively it educates and equips its youth with relevant skills.

Drawing from his experience and exposure to educational institutions, he referred to leading centres of learning, including reputed pharmaceutical education institutions in Delhi, and underscored the need for excellence in higher and professional education.

The Lieutenant Governor also invited entrepreneurs and industry leaders to consider Delhi as a preferred destination for investment, citing the opportunities available in the national capital.

On the occasion, Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad presented Sandhu with a memento as a mark of honour.

The event was attended by several senior serving and superannuated IAS, IPS and other All India Services officers, besides distinguished members of civil society from Chandigarh and the region.