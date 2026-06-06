Delhi LG Sandhu meets Punjab Governor Kataria

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Punjab Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh.

During the meeting, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on issues concerning Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, besides matters of national importance.

A key focus of the deliberations was the need to connect youth, particularly those from border areas, with skill development programmes to improve their employability and promote self-reliance. The discussion also centred on creating opportunities for young people through targeted skilling initiatives and capacity-building measures.

Sandhu and Kataria underscored the importance of youth empowerment and skill development as critical drivers of India's growth and transformation. They observed that equipping young people with relevant skills would play a vital role in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The two dignitaries stressed the need for sustained and coordinated efforts to strengthen skill development ecosystems and ensure that the country's demographic dividend is effectively harnessed for nation-building.

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