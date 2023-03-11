Delhi man held with 1-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A Delhi resident, Satish Kumar, has been arrested with 1-kg heroin near Jawaharpur on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway. The police said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on March 9. The suspect was being interrogated about the source of the contraband. The suspect will be produced in a Dera Bassi court. TNS

Man booked in DGP tent case

Chandigarh: A month after DGP Praveer Ranjan and his wife received stitches after a tent fell on guests at the wedding of an SHO’s daughter at Lake Club, the Sector 3 police have booked Karam Singh (48) of Milk Colony, Dhanas, who was responsible for pitching the tent. TNS

Effective learning programme

Mohali: Rayat Bahra University is organising a five-day training programme on “Effective Learning Techniques through Consciousness based Education and Transcendental Meditation” in collaboration with the Confederation of Education Excellence. Vice-Chancellor Parvinder Singh inaugurated the programme on Friday. Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said there was a need to empower the faculty and students through proper mind mapping for increasing productivity through such programmes. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a resident of Mohali, reported that the miscreants snatched her phone near the bus stop at the Maloya colony. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station and started investigation. TNS

Littering greens

In the absence of vigil by the MC, people continue to take their pets to public parks. A man is seen with a dog at the Sector 4 park on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Woman killed in road mishap

Ambala: A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by a rashly driven car in the Baldev Nagar area of Ambala City on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Devi, a resident of Baldev Nagar Ambala City. Jai Kumar, husband of the deceased, stated that Laxmi Devi was hit by a car, bearing UP registration number, while she was crossing the Ambala-Chandigarh road around 6.30 pm on Thursday. The woman died on the spot. The car driver managed to flee from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. A case has been registered at the Baldev Nagar police station.