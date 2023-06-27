Delhi ordinance delays joining of chief forest conservator in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

The post of Chief Conservator of Forest, UT, has been vacant for a month now. TC Nautiyal, Chief Conservator of Forests, who is presently posted in Delhi, was transferred to Chandigarh but is yet to assume charge.

Chief Conservator of Forest and Environment Debendra Dalai was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on May 26.

An official said the delay in joining at Chandigarh was being caused due to the ordinance issue in Delhi, as several relieving orders are yet to be executed because of it. However, a final decision is likely to be taken in a meeting to be held on June 28, the official said.

Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, was to be replaced by TC Nautiyal. However, the latter is yet to join.

The government had also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, a 2014-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, posted as deputy conservator of forest, Delhi, to Chandigarh, and Rushul Garg, a 2018-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, who was posted as deputy conservator of forest, Jammu and Kashmir, to Chandigarh. These two officials are also yet to join at Chandigarh.

Officials yet be relieved from Chandigarh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had ordered on June 8 the transfer of two IAS officers — Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health and Medical Education and Research, and CEO, CHB, Vinod P Kavle, Secretary, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, and Labour, Agriculture, Cooperation and Sports — but both the officers are yet to be relieved. Garg has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, while Kavle, has been shifted

to Delhi.