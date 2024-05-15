Delhi woman held for fraud

Panchkula, May 14
The police today arrested a woman, Bhavna Kohli of New Delhi, in a fraud case.
Cops from the Mansa Devi police station stated that they had received a complaint in January this year wherein the victim, who ran a glass factory, claimed that he was duped on the pretext of getting government tender worth Rs 5 crore issued to his firm.
The complainant claimed that Bhavna sought 10% of the tender worth for officers and clerks. He said over a period of time, he gave Rs 44 lakh. He alleged that he was handed over a fake document.
The suspect was produced in a court, which sent her to judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court
Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...