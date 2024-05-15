Delhi woman held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

The police today arrested a woman, Bhavna Kohli of New Delhi, in a fraud case.

Cops from the Mansa Devi police station stated that they had received a complaint in January this year wherein the victim, who ran a glass factory, claimed that he was duped on the pretext of getting government tender worth Rs 5 crore issued to his firm.

The complainant claimed that Bhavna sought 10% of the tender worth for officers and clerks. He said over a period of time, he gave Rs 44 lakh. He alleged that he was handed over a fake document.

The suspect was produced in a court, which sent her to judicial custody.

