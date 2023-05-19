Delhi youth held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

The police arrested a New Delhi youth for defrauding three persons of Rs 2 lakh to fund his adventures on online gaming platforms.

Eventually, he lost all the money, the police claimed.

The suspect, Ashu Kaushik, employed in a Lalru firm, duped a businessman of Rs 63,000 on the pretext of giving salary to his employees but invested the money in an online gaming platform and fled.

Later, he started duping people in Ambala using the same modus operandi. As many as three victims, including the complainant, have come forward in the past four days.

A case has been registered at the Lalru police station.