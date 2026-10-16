Delivery agent dies after losing control of bike at high speed breaker in Kharar

A delivery agent died after failing to spot a speed breaker and losing control of his motorcycle before falling on the road in Shivalik City, Kharar.

The deceased, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, had been working as a food delivery worker in Kharar for some time and was living in the nearby village of Radiala.

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Arshdeep’s friend, Manjit Singh, said that while Arshdeep was travelling from Shivalik City towards Kharar, he lost control of his motorcycle while crossing an unusually high speed breaker. He fell on the road and died due to a severe head injury.

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The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Kharar. The police have been informed about the incident.

Several housing societies have installed unauthorised speed breakers in their vicinity to prevent vehicles from speeding. However, these speed breakers do not comply with prescribed safety guidelines.