Delivery boy gets 1-yr jail for swapping iPhone with soap

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 24

A local court has sentenced Sunil Kumar to one-year imprisonment in a cheating case registered six years ago.

The police registered the case on a complaint filed by Ankush Wadhwa, a resident of Sector 19 here, on October 8, 2017. Wadhwa said he ordered an iPhone through an online business portal and made the payment through a credit card. A few days later, a delivery boy delivered a box at his house. When he opened the box, he found two pieces of soap in place of the mobile phone. He ran after the boy and caught him.

Soon, the boy admitted that he had kept the mobile at his home. Wadhwa took the boy to the police beat box and handed him over to the police.

The police arrested Sunil under Section 420 of the IPC. Later, finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against him, to which he pleaded not guilty.

While the counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, the Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the argument, the court sentenced the accused to one-year imprisonment. However, the court acquitted another accused, Rohit, as the prosecution has failed to prove charges against him.

