Home / Chandigarh / Demands met, PU teacher defers protest over casteist remarks

Demands met, PU teacher defers protest over casteist remarks

Independent committee to look into the complaint

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Dinesh Kumar Bishnoi, faculty incharge of security, hands over papers to Harpreet Singh, Asst Prof, Department of Economics at the PU on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
The 10-day protest over the issue of caste discrimination remarks, staged by one of the Panjab University faculty, has now been postponed after the university authorities reportedly accepted his three key demands.

The alleged victim, faculty member Harpreet, claimed that the university authorities had approved signing restriction on the alleged accused chairperson, agreed to form an independent committee to look into the complaint and also accepted to sensitise students and faculty regarding the issue of caste discrimination.

Harpreet, faculty at Department of Economics, said, “No faculty from the university joined my protest. Only two colleagues and one of the students’ political group came to support me. We have decided to postpone the protest, until the independent committee submits its report. We will restart the protest if the report misses any facts.”

“The university also approved appointing the Dean Faculty of Arts as the signing authority instead of the accused chairperson,” added Harpreet, who was also assured that his promotion process would be expedited and official notice for interview would be out by next month. On other hand, the university authorities refused to comment on the issue.

