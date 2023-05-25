Demolition drive at Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 24

The District Town Planner conducted a drive under which an unauthorised school and an unauthorised dhaba were demolished at Bar village here today.

The action was taken under the Periphery Controlled Area and Revenue Estate of the Urban Area Act. Assistant Town Planner Ashok Kumar and Vinod Kumar, Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, Kalka, were present as duty magistrates during the proceedings.