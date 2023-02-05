Demolition drive held on Daria village periphery

Chandigarh, February 4
After the issuance of demolition orders by Nitish Singla, SDM (East), a major demolition drive was carried out in the periphery of Daria village by enforcement staff here today. It was held under the supervision of Tehsildar Mandeep Dhillon. It was alleged that construction of a hotel was going on at the site.
An official said the exercise was initiated on the directions of UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, who had asked all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to keep a check on unauthorised constructions in their areas and also in the periphery of their respective areas through enforcement teams.
