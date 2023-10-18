Dengue awareness drive at Badheri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

NSS volunteers of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36-A, along with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, UT, interacted with residents of Badheri as a part of an anti-dengue awareness programme.

The volunteers held an awareness rally raising slogans encouraging residents to opt for a healthy lifestyle. Further, they went door to door creating awareness on breeding of mosquitoes and taking preventive measures against dengue.

