Dengue awareness rally flagged off in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 28

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain flagged off an anti-dengue rally from the district hospital with the slogan ‘Har Shukkarvar, Dengue Te Vaar’.

The campaign had been started across the state to protect residents from dengue fever. Jain said issuing challan was like an enforcement activity as most of the people were not taking larvae seriously.

Civil surgeon Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said dengue outbreak could be easily avoided if everybody stood alert and took requisite precautions. He said preventing breeding of mosquitoes that spread dengue fever was the only effective way to avoid the disease.

He said dengue fever was caused by Aedes Aegypti mosquito bite. Mosquitoes that spread dengue bred in stagnant clean water such as in coolers, water tanks, flower pots, trays behind refrigerators, broken/discarded utensils and tyres, etc, Ahuja said.

The civil surgeon said dengue fever test and treatment were free in government hospitals. Multipurpose health workers, supervisers and breeder checkers of the district participated in the rally.

District epidemiologist Shalinder Kaur and other senior health officials were also present.

#dengue #Mohali