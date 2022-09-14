Dengue stings 26 more in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 13

The district reported 26 new cases of dengue today. Twelve of these patients have been admitted to government hospitals.

Most cases surfaced in Pinjore and Kalka. This year, 330 dengue cases have come to the fore in the district.

So far, health and civic body teams have served notice to 2,381 persons after dengue larvae were found at their premises. The Health Department has created a separate ward for dengue patients at the Civil Hospital in Kalka. A dengue ward has also been set up at the Pinjore polyclinic.