Dengue stings 29 more in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 25

The district reported 29 new cases of dengue. All patients have been admitted to government hospitals.

Most cases were reported from Pinjore and Kalka areas. So far, 593 dengue cases have been reported from the district. Most of the patients are children and youth.

A Health Department spokesperson said health teams visited 1,408 houses today. They found dengue larvae at 12 places. The owners were served notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act - 1973.

A total of 1,77,799 houses have been visited by the health teams till day and 3,857 people have been issued notices.

