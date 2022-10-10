Dengue stings 34 more in Panchkula district

Panchkula, October 9
Thirty-four fresh cases of dengue have surfaced in the district today.
Most of the cases were reported from Pinjore, Kalka and Surajpur areas. So far, 1,049 persons, mostly youth and children, have been found infected in the district. Thirty-five patients of the vector-borne disease were admitted to government hospitals in the district today.
A spokesperson of the Health Department said their teams visited 3,841 houses today and found dengue larvae at homes and institutions of 16 people. The violators were served notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act-1973.
Health teams have visited a total of 2,63,716 houses and 4,942 violators have been given notices this season.
