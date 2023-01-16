Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Dense fog is expected to prevail in the tricity for the next two days. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 18. It will make the weather clear,” said a weather official.

With the city receiving a fair bit of sunshine today, the maximum temperature of 17.4 °C was witnessed today, over four notches higher than yesterday’s 13 °C. This is still 3.3 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was, however, recorded at 6.7 °C, which is five notches below yesterday’s 11.4 °C. This is 1.4 degrees above normal. The temperatures are not expected to see major changes in the coming days.