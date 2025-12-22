Dense fog likely from Christmas Eve in city

Christmas celebrations are likely to be overshadowed by fog with weatherman forecasting dense fog in the city on the eve of Christmas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky on December 22 and mainly clear sky on December 23, but partly cloudy weather with dense fog from December 24 to 26.

Sunshine was slightly better today in comparison to yesterday. There was a rise of 2.7 degrees in the temperature in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 21 degree Celsius, which was 0.4 above normal. Similarly, the average minimum temperature dropped by 2.5 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours in the city. The minimum temperature was logged at 8.8 degree Celsius, which was 1.1 degree above normal.