DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dense fog likely from Christmas Eve in city

Dense fog likely from Christmas Eve in city

Partly cloudy sky on December 22

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
School children going to their school amid fog in Zirakpur. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Christmas celebrations are likely to be overshadowed by fog with weatherman forecasting dense fog in the city on the eve of Christmas.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky on December 22 and mainly clear sky on December 23, but partly cloudy weather with dense fog from December 24 to 26.

Advertisement

Sunshine was slightly better today in comparison to yesterday. There was a rise of 2.7 degrees in the temperature in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 21 degree Celsius, which was 0.4 above normal. Similarly, the average minimum temperature dropped by 2.5 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours in the city. The minimum temperature was logged at 8.8 degree Celsius, which was 1.1 degree above normal.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts