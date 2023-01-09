Dense fog, severe cold to stay for next 3 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

No respite from dense fog and severe cold conditions is in sight, at least, till January 12. According to the local Weather Department, dense fog is likely to continue for the next three days. Thereafter, there is a possibility of light rain on January 12. There is no forecast of dense fog on January 12 and 13.

Today’s maximum temperature was recorded at 12.5°C, which is 8 degrees below the normal daytime temperature. It still falls in the “severe cold day” category. The tricity has witnessed severe cold for the past few days with the day temperature remaining about 6.5 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was 4.5°C, one degree below the normal night temperature. Temperatures are likely to increase over the next few days. Yesterday, the city witnessed the coldest day of the winter season so far when the maximum temperature went down to 11.1°C. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 10. The temperatures are expected to gradually increase, providing some relief to people from the severe cold conditions,” said a weatherman.

