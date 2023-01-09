Dense fog, severe cold to stay for next 3 days

Chandigarh, January 8
No respite from dense fog and severe cold conditions is in sight, at least, till January 12. According to the local Weather Department, dense fog is likely to continue for the next three days. Thereafter, there is a possibility of light rain on January 12. There is no forecast of dense fog on January 12 and 13.
Today’s maximum temperature was recorded at 12.5°C, which is 8 degrees below the normal daytime temperature. It still falls in the “severe cold day” category. The tricity has witnessed severe cold for the past few days with the day temperature remaining about 6.5 degrees below normal.
The minimum temperature was 4.5°C, one degree below the normal night temperature. Temperatures are likely to increase over the next few days. Yesterday, the city witnessed the coldest day of the winter season so far when the maximum temperature went down to 11.1°C. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 10. The temperatures are expected to gradually increase, providing some relief to people from the severe cold conditions,” said a weatherman.
Western Disturbance
“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 10. The temperatures are expected to gradually increase, providing some relief to people from the severe cold conditions,” said a weatherman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...