DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dense fog to blanket tricity over next two days; temperatures dip slightly

Dense fog to blanket tricity over next two days; temperatures dip slightly

Patchy visibility, cooler days and chilly nights forecast for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The region recorded a slight fall in both day and night temperatures during the past 24 hours, continuing the gradual cooling trend. Representative image/Tribune file
Advertisement

Dense to very dense fog is set to return to isolated parts of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula over the next two days, with the weather department cautioning of reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours.

Advertisement

The region recorded a slight fall in both day and night temperatures during the past 24 hours, continuing the gradual cooling trend.

Advertisement

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 23.9°C, about 1.2°C lower than the previous day, while the minimum dropped to 6.8°C, dipping 0.1°C.

Advertisement

Mohali recorded a maximum of 22.8°C and a minimum of 8.6°C, both showing a marginal decline.

Panchkula logged a maximum of 22.8°C and a minimum of 6.8°C, also cooler than a day earlier.

Advertisement

Across the wider region, Bhiwani remained the warmest in Haryana at 26.2°C, while Faridkot was the coldest in Punjab with a minimum of 5.2°C. Nearby hill stations remained comparably cold, with Shimla hovering around typical early-winter lows.

Humidity levels fluctuated significantly in Chandigarh, with maximum relative humidity at 95% and minimum at 47%, supporting the likelihood of dense fog formation.

For the next five days, the tricity will see partly cloudy skies till December 16 and mainly clear conditions on December 17.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while minimum temperatures will hover between 9°C and 11°C. The weather department has advised commuters to exercise caution during fog hours due to low visibility in isolated pockets.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts