Dense fog to blanket tricity over next two days; temperatures dip slightly

Dense to very dense fog is set to return to isolated parts of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula over the next two days, with the weather department cautioning of reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours.

The region recorded a slight fall in both day and night temperatures during the past 24 hours, continuing the gradual cooling trend.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 23.9°C, about 1.2°C lower than the previous day, while the minimum dropped to 6.8°C, dipping 0.1°C.

Mohali recorded a maximum of 22.8°C and a minimum of 8.6°C, both showing a marginal decline.

Panchkula logged a maximum of 22.8°C and a minimum of 6.8°C, also cooler than a day earlier.

Across the wider region, Bhiwani remained the warmest in Haryana at 26.2°C, while Faridkot was the coldest in Punjab with a minimum of 5.2°C. Nearby hill stations remained comparably cold, with Shimla hovering around typical early-winter lows.

Humidity levels fluctuated significantly in Chandigarh, with maximum relative humidity at 95% and minimum at 47%, supporting the likelihood of dense fog formation.

For the next five days, the tricity will see partly cloudy skies till December 16 and mainly clear conditions on December 17.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while minimum temperatures will hover between 9°C and 11°C. The weather department has advised commuters to exercise caution during fog hours due to low visibility in isolated pockets.